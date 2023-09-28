AZ Alkmaar dropped points in the Eredivisie for the first time this season after drawing 1-1 at home to Heracles Almelo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vangelis Pavlidis went into the game having scored in each of AZ’s five league games so far and he needed only 15 minutes to make it 1-0. He becomes the first AZ player ever to score in the first six games of a league campaign.
Myron van Brederode and Pavlidis both went close to making it 2-0 but Michael Brouwer made some good saves in the Heracles goal.
In the second half, Heracles grew in confidence and they made it 1-1 after Anas Ouahim headed in a fine cross from right back Navajo Bakdraad.
Before the end, AZ had chances to win it but Brouwers denied Pavlidis, while Yuki Sugawara fired over and Kenzo Goudmijn had a shot blocked.
AZ moves onto 16 points and are now two behind PSV Eindhoven, while Heracles are now in ninth.