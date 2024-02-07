AZ Alkmaar’s U19 side defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 to progress to the next stage of the UEFA Youth League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
AZ Alkmaar won the tournament last year and they are marching through this years edition too. Standing between them and the last 16 was Atletico Madrid, who are managed by Fernando Torres.
In the opening stages, AZ dominated and both Anthony Smits and Dave Kwakman hit the woodwork. Then in the 26th minute, striker Yoel van den Ban made it 1-0 with a calm finish.
In the second half, Atletico Madrid went in search of an equaliser but goalkeeper Tristan Kuijsten kept a clean sheet to see AZ into the last 16.