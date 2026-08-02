AZ Alkmaar have lifted the Johan Cruijff Schaal after a 4-0 victory over 10-man PSV Eindhoven.
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PSV began without Ricardo Pepi and Ruben van Bommel as Guus Til started up front and young talent Amir Bouhamdi was on the wing. For AZ, Kees Smit and Troy Parrott began on the bench.
After only six minutes, the game was turned on its head when Joey Veerman saw red for a rash challenge on AZ striker Mexx Meerdink. The forward then headed AZ in front after 25 minutes.
PSV had no answer with a man less and early in the second half, Weslley Patati fired AZ further ahead. A sharp attack finished by Elijah Dijkstra then made it 3-0 as AZ took advantage of the space they were given.
Calvin Stengs then came on for his first appearance since rejoining AZ and he won a penalty which Ro-Zangelo Daal dispatched to make it 4-0 at the end.
AZ lifts the first silverware of the season while defending champions PSV Eindhoven have a lot to think about.