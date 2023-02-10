AZ Alkmaar has moved top of the Eredivisie after a 5-0 victory over Excelsior.
AZ were looking to bounce back after their cup exit in midweek and they took out their frustrations on Excelsior in the first half.
Sven Mijnans cut in from the left before sending a deflected strike into the bottom corner after 20 minutes. The midfielder then crossed for Jesper Karlsson to net a bicycle kick seven minutes later.
AZ were purring and Mijnans quickly made it 3-0 before Jens Odgaard and Vangelis Pavlidis both added further goals before the clock hit the 38-minute mark. It was the quickest time that a club had ever reached a 5-0 lead before in the Eredivisie.
The second half was much less of a spectacle with no further goals from either side.
The victory puts AZ Alkmaar above Feyenoord into the top spot, while Excelsior is in 14th.