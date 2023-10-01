AZ Alkmaar got off to a slow start but eventually ran out 4-0 winners over Fortuna Sittard.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After a shock 1-1 draw against Heracles on Thursday, AZ were looking to return to winning ways but they initially struggled to break down Fortuna Sittard.
Just before half time, the first goal finally came as the ball fell at the feet of Jordy Clasie and the midfielder fired in the opener.
Four minutes into the second half, AZ added a second as Vangelis Pavlidis rounded Ivor Pandur before tapping the ball into an empty net.
Denso Kasius hit the crossbar before an own goal by Dimitris Siovas made it 3-0. The fourth and final goal was then scored by Tiago Dantas two minutes before the end.
The win means AZ Alkmaar climbs back to second and two points off PSV, while Fortuna is in 9th.