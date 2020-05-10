AZ Alkmaar have confirmed that they are parting ways with shirt maker Under Armour after five years.
Under Armour became AZ’s shirt manufacturer in 2015 but this summer the club will change, with Nike expected to take over.
AZ’s Director of Commercial Affairs, Michael Koster, said on the club;s website, “After five great seasons, a very pleasant cooperation has come to an end.
“When we started working with Under Armor in 2015, they were already known as a renowned brand in the field of sports equipment. At AZ we have only become more enthusiastic afterwards, because UA has proven itself as an exceptionally professional partner that stands for top quality. We are happy to have reaped the benefits of this for years, because this partnership gave our appearance an obvious boost. ”