AZ Alkmaar moved back to second in the Eredivisie after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Cambuur in the AFAS Stadion.
After the loss to Feyenoord last weekend, AZ Alkmaar needed a victory in order to remain within touching distance of the top. They began the game brightly and Robbin Ruiter had to make a good save to deny Yukinari Sugawara.
Cambuur grew into the game and they caused danger through Bjorn Johnsen and Michael Breij, but it was AZ who took the lead in the 40th minute. Jens Odgaard found Vangelis Pavlidis on the edge of the box and he controlled his shot past Ruiter.
AZ had two goals disallowed in the second half before they eventually made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute. Ruiter kept out two shots but he couldn’t prevent Wouter Gous from hammering the ball into the net for his first Eredivisie goal.
Cambuur fought back and after a foul by Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Johnsen made it 2-1 from the penalty spot. Remko Balk thought he had scored to make it 2-2 but Roberts Uldrikis was offside before setting up the midfielder.
AZ held on with Cambuur midfielder Mees Hoedemakers seeing red for a second yellow card just before the end. AZ climbs back to 2nd while Cambuur is still bottom of the table.