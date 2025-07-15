AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of 21-year-old winger Isak Jensen from Viborg FF.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With Ruben van Bommel and Jayden Addai departing, AZ Alkmaar needed a new winger, and Jensen has signed a five-year deal.
AZ is paying an undisclosed fee for Jensen, who spent some time playing in the MLS with St Louis City before joining Viborg.
The Danish U21 international scored 18 goals and gave five assists in 60 appearances for Viborg. he is a welcome addition to the AZ attack.