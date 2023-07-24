AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of Alexandre Penetra from Famalicão on a five-year deal.
With Sam Beukema departing for Bologna, AZ Alkmaar was looking for a new centre-back and they have found their man in Portugal.
Penetra, who is a central defender that can also play as a right-back, was confirmed by the club on Monday evening on a contract until mid-2028.
The 21-year-old has represented Portugal at youth level and has 70 appearances for the Famalicão first-team.
Pascal Jansen now has a centre-back ready to slot into his defence which was even more necessary after the injury suffered by Wouter Goes.