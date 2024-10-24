A second half penalty saw AZ Alkmaar lose 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on Thursday.
AZ Alkmaar lined up with the same eleven that lost at PSV Eindhoven at the weekend, while Tottenham made some changes that saw Micky van de Ven start on the bench while some other big names were rested.
AZ Alkmaar lost Ruben van Bommel to a foot injury early on but they put in a good fight in the first half. Tino Werner missed a good chance for the hosts, but Fraser Forster had to make a good save to deny Alexandre Penetra. Denso Kasius also burst through on goal before the break but Forster denied the full-back.
Eight minutes into the second half, Tottenham were awarded a penalty for a sloppy challenge from Maxim Dekker on Lucas Bergvall. Richarlison made it 1-0.
Ernest Poku threatened for AZ but an equaliser couldn’t be found as Forster made a good save to deny Mayckel Lahdo.
David Møller Wolfe, who was sent off against PSV at the weekend, saw red again before the end after being shown a second yellow card.
AZ stay on three points in the competition and they are 24th out of 36 times.