AZ Alkmaar started 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard in Limburg.
Arne Slot handed Sam Beukema his second start in the league this season and after only fifteen minutes, the defender had steamed forward to head in the opening goal from an Owen Wijndal cross. It was AZ’s 2500th Eredivisie goal.
Fortuna Sittard came close to equalising but Peter Vindahl and the woodwork denied the hosts. On the hour mark, AZ doubled their lead as Yukinari Sugawara found the net following an error from defender Roel Janssen.
Ben Rienstra pulled one back for the hosts with five minutes left and Fortuna almost took a point but Tijjani Noslin fired wide in the final moments.
AZ are fifth with the victory while Fortuna stays 17th.