AZ Alkmaar have completed the signing of FK Partizan midfielder Kristijan Belić on a deal until 2028.

After the departure of both Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids) and Kenzo Goudmijn (Excelsior, loan), AZ were looking for a new midfielder.

They have now completed the signing of Belic, with the 22-year-old Serbian reportedly costing several million Euros.

AZ technical director Max Huiberts told the club website, “He is only 22 years old, but he has a past where he has already gained some experience. That’s also what we can use. He is a boy who moves a lot, runs a lot, can easily find his way with the ball, has aggressiveness in his game and does not shy away from duels. This was a position we were keen to fill and we are therefore very happy that Kristijan is here.”

AZ have signed two players this month now after the arrival of Gonçalo Esteves.




