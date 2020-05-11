UEFA will meet on Monday to discuss how to end this season’s European campaigns and look ahead to next season. Their decision could have big consequences for AZ Alkmaar and Ajax.
UEFA will meet on Monday to discuss how to end this season’s Champions League and Europa League campaigns. Their current plan is to have them finish in August.
This causes issues though, because that month is usually when the qualifiers for next season would begin. According to The Times, UEFA plans to start next season’s European campaigns in October.
The report states that UEFA is seriously considering shortening the qualifying rounds for the Champions League, and possibly in worst case scenario, scrapping them all together.
This would have dire consequences for AZ Alkmaar, who are planning on being in the qualifying round. This could also effect Ajax, whose place in the competition’s group stage is conditional on this year’s winner also qualifying for the tournament again through their league.
One of the scenario’s being considered is to have the qualifying stage feature only one game between the teams and played on neutral ground.
It all depends on how the season’s around Europe will be finished, and how UEFA decides positions for the campaigns that have ended early, such as in the Netherlands or France.
AZ Alkmaar and Ajax will be sweating on Monday as they await to hear the news from UEFA.