AZ Alkmaar have climbed up to third in the Eredivisie after a 5-1 win over Emmen.
After the loss at West Ham in the Europa Conference League in midweek, AZ welcomed back Dani de Wit and Jesper Karlsson to the squad. Both began on the bench and watched AZ take a 5-0 lead into half time.
After thirteen minutes, Sven Mijnans fired AZ into the lead before Myron van Brederode quickly added a second. Tijjani Reijnders then added a third with a free kick that missed everyone and found the net before Sam Beukema headed in the fourth.
AZ continued to push forward and in stoppage time, Jordy Clasie got himself on the scoresheet to seal an excellent first half.
Richairo Zivkovic pulled one back for Emmen in the second half and that proved to be the only goal after the break. Karlsson and De Wit made their return from injury and both went close to scoring before the end.
AZ goes above Ajax, who have a game in hand, while Emmen remains in 16th spot.