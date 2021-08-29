AZ Alkmaar got their first league win of the season after defeating Heerenveen 3-1 in Friesland.
AZ went into the game looking to bounce back from their Europa League exit to Celtic. Teun Koopmeiners remained in the line-up despite his imminent move to Atalanta, while Joey Veerman started for Heerenveen despite his links to AZ.
Vangelis Pavlidis hit the post for AZ early on before Henk Veerman put Heerenveen ahead in the 11th minute with a close range finish.
Three minutes later, AZ hit back with Pavlidis finding the net with a header to make it 1-1.
Pavlidis then turned provider in the 50th minute as he set up Aslak Witry to net with a wonderful strike from the edge of the area.
Heerenveen pushed for the equaliser with Joey Veerman pulling the strings but it was AZ Alkmaar who sealed the victory through Dani de Wit. The midfielder was set up by Tijjani Reijnders and made no mistake with his finish.
AZ have their first points and win of the season, while Heerenveen taste their first defeat.