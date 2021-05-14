AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen is not surprised that Calvin Stengs was left out of the Netherlands provisional squad for the European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Frank de Boer named his provisional Netherlands squad on Friday but Stengs was missing before the AZ Alkmaar winger was located in the later announced U21 squad.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Jansen said, “In the eyes of the national coach, Calvin enforced too little and I can imagine that. You get what you deserve. Earlier this season Calvin seemed to have an upward trend, but he was unable to continue it.”
For Stengs it has been tough to take, “His reality today is disappointment, but Calvin will have to make sure that he comes out well at the Juniors,” Jansen said.
The AZ boss is still full of support for Stengs, “I’ve always talked a lot with Calvin and we obviously support him, but he will eventually have to come up with an answer himself,”
Stengs has provided 7 goals and five assists in 29 games for AZ Alkmaar this season.