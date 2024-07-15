AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of former PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet on a free transfer.
With Matt Ryan departing AZ this summer, the club was looking for a new goalkeeper to act as a back-up to Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.
AZ has brought in Jeroen Zoet on a deal until the summer of 2027 after he left Italian side Spezia on a free transfer. The 33-year-old has agreed to be the second choice in Alkmaar and returns to the Eredivisie after a four-year spell in Italy.
Zoet played 49 matches for Spezia, before that he was seen at PSV Eindhoven, Utrecht, and RKC Waalwijk. He also has 11 caps for the Netherlands.