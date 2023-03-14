According to a report in England, AZ Alkmaar chairman Rene Neelissen could buy English Championship side Huddersfield Town.
Huddersfield Town are struggling financially and could go into administration if they cannot find new buyers soon.
According to The Sun, AZ Alkmaar chairman Rene Neelissen is exploring the possibility of buying the club. He is doing due diligence on what is called a “Difficult deal.”
Neelissen is not the only party interested with an American firm also in the running. Huddersfield town has had a number of interested parties but is struggling to get anyone to meet their asking price so far.
Huddersfield Town currently sits second bottom of the Championship.