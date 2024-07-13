AZ Alkmaar has completed the signing of Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal.
With Vangelis Pavlidis departing the club to join Benfica, AZ were searching for a new striker.
Troy Parrott is that striker with AZ agreeing a deal believed to be around €8 million with Tottenham for the 22-year-old. He has signed a contract until the summer of 2029.
Parrott spent last season on loan with Excelsior and scored 17 times for the club but could not prevent their relegation.