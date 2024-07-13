AZ Alkmaar has completed the signing of Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal.

With Vangelis Pavlidis departing the club to join Benfica, AZ were searching for a new striker.

Troy Parrott is that striker with AZ agreeing a deal believed to be around €8 million with Tottenham for the 22-year-old. He has signed a contract until the summer of 2029.

Parrott spent last season on loan with Excelsior and scored 17 times for the club but could not prevent their relegation.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14485 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter