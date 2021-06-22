AZ Alkmaar director Max Huiberts has confirmed talks with Atalanta over Teun Koopmeiners.
Koopmeiners has been linked with a move to Bergamo for weeks in the Italian media with reports this week stating that the midfielder had agreed personal terms.
Quoted by Voetbal International, AZ director Max Huiberts confirmed the talks but stressed, “That doesn’t mean we’re done yet.”
Italian reports state that Atalanta have bid €15 million for the Netherlands international, but Huiberts was tight-lipped, “I will not comment on amounts.”
Koopmeiners departing doesn’t mean that AZ will then go to the transfer market, We still have Fredrik Midtsjø and we have extended the contracts of Jordy Clasie and Tijjani Reijnders. In addition, talented midfielders from our youth academy will participate in the preparation for the A-selection. We have enough good midfielders.”