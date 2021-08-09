AZ Alkmaar have confirmed the signing of right-back Aslak Witry from Djurgårdens IF.
AZ have been seeking a new right-back after the departure of Jonas Svensson, and on Monday the club confirmed the arrival of Witry on a three-year deal.
The 25-year-old Norwegian has signed a five-year deal at the AFAS Stadion and becomes the club’s third signing after Sam Beukema and Vangelis Pavlidis.
Witry will battle Yukinara Sugawara for the starting right-back position at AZ Alkmaar.