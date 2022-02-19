AZ Alkmaar’s impressive form continued on Saturday evening with a 2-1 victory over Heracles Almelo.
AZ have been in an impressive run of form which has seen them remain unbeaten since the 7th of November, while Heracles went into the game without an away win all season.
In the 25th minute, Tijjani Reijnders gave AZ the lead with a fierce strike but Heracles equalised in the 42nd minute through a Nikolai Laursen header.
Three minutes into the second half, AZ regained their lead as Yukinari Sugawara crossed for Vangelis Pavlidis to net from close range. AZ came close to a third goal before the end but Jesper Karlsson’s bicycle kick didn’t find the net.
AZ are fourth in the table but they are putting pressure on Feyenoord, who are now just three points ahead of them. Heracles Almelo are in 12th.