The draw for the playoff round of the Europa League took place on Monday with AZ Alkmaar involved.
After finishing third in the Eredivisie, AZ Alkmaar enters the Europa League in the playoff round. Their opponents will either be Czech side Jablonec or Scottish giants Celtic.
Celtic dropped into the Europa League after they lost to Midtjylland in the Champions League second qualifying round. Jablonec finished third in the Czech league.
AZ will face its opponents on the 19th and 26th of August. If AZ is defeated they drop into the Europa Conference League.