AZ Alkmaar defeated CFR Cluj 2-0 in the AFAS Stadion on Thursday to put themselves on the brink of reaching the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.
AZ defeated the Romanians two weeks ago and they only needed five minutes to open the scoring with Albert Gudmundsson netting from a Jesper Karlsson cross.
The hosts should have netted more before the break with Gudmundsson, Yuki Sugawara and Vangelis Pavlidis all missing good chances to extend the lead.
Ciprian Deac almost got Cluj back in the game but his shot hit the post. AZ then sealed the victory with four minutes to go through Pavlidis.
AZ are now five points clear at the top of the group and they only need a point in the next two games to seal their place in the next round.