AZ Alkmaar came from behind to defeat FC Twente 2-1 and the race for the third Champions League spot is still open.
Twente knew a win would seal third and a spot in the Champions League next season. Ron Jans side got off to the perfect start with Sem Steijn making it 1-0 within five minutes.
Ricky van Wolfswinkel was played in and he set up Naci Unuvar and although his strike was kept out, Steijn was there to net the rebound.
AZ then dominated the game but chances were missed by Sven Mijnans and Yuki Sugawara before Ruben van Bommel finally made it 1-1 early in the second half. Lars Unnerstall denied Ibrahim Sadiq but van Bommel was there to net.
A big error from Alec Van Hoorenbeeck then allowed AZ striker Vangelis Pavlidis in on goal and the striker made no mistake with his 28th goal of the season.
AZ held on for the win which moves them to within two points of FC Twente, who remain in third. There is two games remaining for each club.