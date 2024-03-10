AZ Alkmaar sealed a comfortable 4-0 win over Excelsior on Sunday to maintain their gap ahead of fifth placed Ajax.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With the battle for European places beating up, AZ can’t afford any slip ups with Ajax breathing down their neck. In the 13th minute, Dani de Wit put them in front from a Riechedly Bazoer cross.
Two minutes later, Vangelis Pavlidis tapped in a second before Sven Mijnans added a third from range. Before the break, both Mijnans and De Wit had goals disallowed.
In the second half, AZ remained in control and Mijnans did eventually get his second on a rebound. AZ then saw out the remaining minutes with talented midfielder Kees Smit making his debut.
AZ moves seven points ahead of Ajax, who play later in the day. Excelsior are 15th and performance will need to improve if they are to avoid slipping into the bottom three.