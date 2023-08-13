AZ Alkmaar began their Eredivisie campaign with an impressive 5-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
After the 1-0 win over Santa Colomo on Thursday, Pascal Jansen decided to bring Ruben van Bommel into the starting line-up for his debut.
Van Bommel needed only four minutes to mark his first start with an assist as he set up Jordy Clasie to fire in the opening goal. Vangelis Pavlidis then headed in a second as AZ had no issues with their opponent in the first-half.
Van Bommel headed in a third after 51 minutes to cap an impressive debut under the watchful eye of father Mark van Bommel and grandfather Bert van Marwijk.
Philippe Rommens pulled one back for the visitors with a curling free-kick and shortly afterward, Mathew Ryan had to make an excellent save to stop Bas Kuipers from making it 3-2.
After Ernest Poku was brought down in the box, Dani de Wit made it 4-1 from the penalty spot. Mayckel Lahdo then added a fifth just before full time.
A successful opening game for AZ Alkmaar, who are the early leaders.