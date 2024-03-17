Yukinari Sugawara scored twice as AZ Alkmaar eased to a 4-0 victory at Volendam.
AZ had the ball in the net in the opening seven minutes but Ruben van Bommel’s effort was ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.
The visitors remained on top and eventually, Dani de Wit made it 1-0 in the 22nd minute with a header from Sven Mijnans cross. Eight minutes later, Sugawara doubled the lead.
Volendam didn’t have a single shot on goal in the first half but they showed some signs of life early in the second half. However, they failed to pull one back and Vangelis Pavlidis made it 3-0.
Sugawara then sealed the victory with a free kick and AZ takes the three points which moves them closer to Twente in fourth. Volendam remains bottom of the table.