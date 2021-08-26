AZ Alkmaar have been knocked out of the Europa League despite a 2-1 victory over Celtic. It is the Scottish side that progresses 3-2 on aggregate.
AZ needed a strong performance after they lost 2-0 last week in Glasgow, but after only three minutes, Celtic had the lead. Kyogo Furuhashi was set up by Liel Abada and the forward made no mistake.
However, AZ hit back shortly afterwards with Zakaria Aboukhlal robbing Joe Hart before slotting into the empty net. In the 26th minute, AZ had the lead with Carl Starfelt scuffing the ball into his own net.
AZ went looking for the goal to level the tie and Aboukhlal went close early in the second half with an effort that was saved by Hart. Pascal Jansen then turned to his bench with Albert Gudmundsson and Ernest Poku appearing, along with Sam Beukema, who made his debut. Beukema is a centre-back but was thrust on up front.
Beukema made an instant impact and he put the ball on a plate for Poku, but from yards out the youngster could only fire wide with the goal gaping.
AZ could not find the goal before the end and they now drop into the Europa Conference League.