According to L’Equipe, AZ Alkmaar are one of the clubs interested in signing Willem Geubbels this summer from AS Monaco.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 19-year-old forward has struggled to live upto expectations since he made a big money move to Monaco from Lyon back in the summer of 2018.
Geubbels does not appear to be in the plans of Monaco head coach Nico Kovac and a transfer away this summer seems likely. According to L’Equipe, AZ Alkmaar are one of the clubs interested in signing the youngster, along with Belgian sides Antwerp and Anderlecht.
However, Monaco have put a €10 million asking price on their forward, which may be too much for AZ. It is unclear whether the French side would be willing to do a loan deal.
Geubbels, who has a Dutch father, made 14 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, scoring once.