AZ Alkmaar have gone three points clear in second with a 2-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam.
With Teun Koopmeiners suspended, Jordy Clasie was given a rare start in the AZ Alkmaar midfield. After 13 minutes, Clasie fired AZ in front from the edge of the penalty box.
Lennart Thy and Abdou Harroui had chances to equalise for Sparta but they couldn’t take them, while at the other end, Calvin Stengs messed up a good opportunity.
In the 66th minute, substitute Dani de Wit doubled AZ’s lead after latching onto a Jasper Karlsson ball. That goal led to a comfortable evening for AZ, who saw out the victory.
AZ now move three points clear in second spot, while Sparta are 11th.