AZ Alkmaar’s U19 side have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Youth League after a simple 4-0 victory over Real Madrid.

AZ reached the quarter-finals after a 3-0 victory over Barcelona and Real Madrid were also no match for the talented Dutch side.

Daniël Beukers took advantage of a goalkeeping error to make it 1-0 in the 22nd minute and Ernest Poku quickly added a second following a quick counter.

In the 77th minute, Fedde de Jong’s effort deflected into the path of Mexx Meerdink and he fired in to make it 3-0. Beukers then added a fourth to seal an excellent win.

AZ progresses to the last four with Sporting club de Portugal as the opponent. Sporting knocked out Ajax convincingly earlier in the competition.




