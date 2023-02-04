AZ Alkmaar were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Volendam on Saturday evening.
AZ were involved in a 5-5 draw against Utrecht last weekend, but Pascal Jansen’s side were far from impressive in Volendam.
The best chance of the first half fell to Volendam but Xavier Mbuyamba headed just wide. The centre-back did break the deadlock after an hour with a header from a Carel Eiting cross.
Jansen brought on Sven Mijnans for his debut as AZ went looking for an equaliser. Volendam gave them a helping hand as Gaetano Oristanio was shown a red card for a poor tackle on Jordy Clasie.
Jens Odgaard equalised seven minutes later for AZ and the visitors pushed for a winner, but Volendam managed to hold on for a point.
AZ remains second in the table and fail to go top. Volendam is in 15th spot.