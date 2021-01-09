AZ Alkmaar were held to their seventh draw of the season by PEC Zwolle. The clash finished 1-1.
During the winter break it was announced that John Stegeman would be leaving PEC Zwolle at the end of the season and his job is to get the club as high up the table as possible.
His side made the perfect start with Pelle Clement firing them ahead after only nine minutes.
After the opener, AZ Alkmaar pushed forward looking for the equaliser, which eventually came in the 67th minute with Fredrik Midtso finding the bottom corner from distance.
AZ then poured forward looking for a winner but the closest they came was a Teun Koopmeiners free-kick that struck the crossbar.
The draw means AZ are now 6th while PEC Zwolle are 11th.