AZ Alkmaar is still in the race for third spot after coming from behind to defeat Heerenveen 2-1.
AZ’s need for a victory was heightened with FC Twente winning on Friday evening. However, after only seven minutes, Heerenveen had the lead with Amin Sarr finishing off a swift counter-attack.
AZ went in search of an equaliser which eventually came a minute before the break. Jesper Karlsson scored from a Fredrik Midtsjo cross.
After the break, the game was even but the best chances fell to AZ with Erwin Mulder having to save from Zakaria Aboukhlal before Tijjani Reijnders was unlucky not to net.
In the 87th minute, AZ did find the lead and it was Reijnders who scored after a great cross from Sam Beukema. Arjen van der Heide almost equalised straight away but he hit the post.
AZ take the win and they are fifth, but they are within three points of FC Twente and Feyenoord. Heerenveen is 12th.