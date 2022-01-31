AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of Club Brugge attacker Kamal Sowah on loan until the end of the season.
With Albert Gudmundsson and Thijs Oosting departing on deadline day, AZ Alkmaar were looking to bring in a new recruit before the transfer window shut.
AZ have now confirmed the signing of Sowah from Club Brugge on loan until the end of the season but there is no option to make it permanent.
Sowah came through at Leicester City but did not make his debut for the club. He spent time on loan with OH Leuven before being signed by Club Brugge for €9 million in August 2021. Sowah has only made nine appearances so far this season.