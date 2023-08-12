According to De Telegraaf, AZ Alkmaar are in negotiations with Vitesse Arnhem to sign Million Manhoef.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Manhoef grew into a key player for Vitesse last season, playing 33 times, scoring nine times and adding five assists. This form earned him a debut for the Netherlands U21s.
The 21-year-old still has a contract until 2025 with Vitesse but AZ Alkmaar are pushing to sign him. According to De Telegraaf, the winger is valued at €3.5 million.
Manhoef did start for Vitesse in their 2-1 win over Volendam on Friday but talks will continue in the coming week.
AZ have already signed Alexandre Penetra, Tiago Dantas, Denso Kasius, David Möller Wolfe and Ruben van Bommel this summer.