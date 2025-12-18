AZ Alkmaar had to settle for a spot in the Conference League playoffs after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Jagiellonia Bialystok.
All possibilities were still open for AZ going into the game as they aimed for a top eight spot to avoid the playoffs while a defeat could have seen them eliminated all together if other results went against them.
AZ dominated but they struggled to create opportunities and just before half time, they were given a let off. The VAR called referee Stefan Ebner to the screen to look at a potential handball but he refused to give a penalty.
In the second half, the visitors were reduced to ten men with Afimico Pululu sent off for a rash challenge on Wouter Goes. Despite playing against 10-men, AZ could not find a goal and they missed out on a top eight spot.
AZ must now prepare for a playoff spot.