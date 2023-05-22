AZ Alkmaar has announced the signing of left-back David Møller Wolfe from SK Brann.
AZ are currently preparing for the departure of Milos Kerkez with Benfica heavily linked with the Hungarian international. The 19-year-old even confirmed on Sunday that the interest in him is increasing and becoming more serious.
Møller Wolfe has signed a five-year deal in Alkmaar and becomes the club’s first signing of the summer. The 21-year-old has made 63 appearances for SK Brann and is a Norway U21 international.
AZ director of football Max Huiberts confirmed on the club website that they made this signing with the future in mind, “The moment such a great option crosses our path, we shouldn’t wait too long. That does not mean that a player is already gone. In any case, we want to have every position filled with good quality, which creates a healthy competition.”