AZ Alkmaar have recorded their first victory in the Europa Conference League group stage after seeing off Jablonec 1-0 in the AFAS Stadion.
AZ showed signs of confidence at the weekend with a 5-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles but they were second best in the first-half. The Czech visitors had the better chances with striker Tomas Cvancara putting a good opportunity wide.
Ten minutes into the second half, Albert Gudmundsson finished off a nice attack which included Owen Wijndal and Jesper Karlsson to give AZ the lead.
AZ had a scare when Pantelis Hatzidiakos hit the ball wrong and it came back down off the crossbar before Martin Nespor failed to net the rebound.
Before the end, AZ should have added a second goal but Zakaria Aboukhlal wasted a good opportunity before Gudmundsson hit the outside of the post.
AZ has four points and they now go top of the group after Cluj drew with Randers.