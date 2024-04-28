AZ Alkmaar secured a top five spot in the Eredivisie on Sunday with a 3-0 win at NEC Nijmegen.
NEC were looking to bounce back from their cup final defeat last weekend but it was AZ who took the lead with Dani de Wit finishing past Jasper Cillessen in the 15th minute.
In the second half, Vangelis Pavlidis doubled the lead with his 27th goal of the campaign before Ernest Poku tapped in a third before the end.
AZ officially seal a top five spot but they are also nine points ahead of Ajax with three games to go, so they will finish at least fourth which means Europa League. NEC Nijmegen stays 6th.