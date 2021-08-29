According to Voetbal International, AZ Alkmaar are hoping to sign Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.
AZ are set to lose Teun Koopmeiners before the deadline on Tuesday with Atalanta Bergamo interested in the midfielder.
Seeking a replacement, AZ Alkmaar has set its sights on Joey Veerman of Heerenveen. Voetbal International is reporting that a first bid for the 22-year-old has been rejected by the Frisian side.
Veerman has made no secret that he is hoping to leave Heerenveen this summer, but previous offers from Hellas Verona and Rangers have not met the asking price.
AZ are set to return with a new offer and hopes to get the deal done before the transfer window slams shut.