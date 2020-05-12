According to Het Nieuwsblad, AZ Alkmaar are battling several top Belgian sides to sign Monaco youngster Francesco Antonucci.
The 20-year-old spent this season on loan with Volendam and impressed with eleven goals and five assists in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
Antonucci still has a contract with Monaco until 2022, but his future in Ligue 1 is unclear. According to Het Nieuwsblad, AZ Alkmaar wants to sign the Belgian midfielder, but faces plenty of competition from his homeland.
Anderlecht, Club Brugge, and Racing Genk are all interested in Antonucci, who spent time in the Ajax academy before moving to Monaco in 2017.