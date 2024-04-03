AZ Alkmaar suffered a shock 5-0 defeat away to Heracles Almelo on Wednesday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
AZ turned up in Almelo on a decent run of form but after 20 minutes, the hosts led thanks to a long distance strike by Brian De Keersmaecker.
AZ then fell apart defensively before the break, conceding two penalties for fouls by Riechedly Bazoer and Kristijan Belic. Jizz Hornkamp scored both making it 3-0 at half time.
Pascal Jansen made a double change at the break with Ruben van Bommel and Jayden Addai replacing Belic and Wouter Goes. However, they did not mount a comeback as Heracles kept them out.
Mohammed Sankoh replaced Hornkamp in the 88th minute and he quickly scored a double to condemn AZ to a 5-0 loss.
AZ remain four points behind Twente, who can take control of the Champions League spot when they face Heerenveen. Heracles is in 14th and are now seven points above the bottom three.