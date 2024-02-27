AZ Alkmaar have been knocked out of the UEFA Youth League after a penalty shootout loss to FC Porto.
AZ had been going well in the tournament and seemed on their way to the next round when Yoel van den Ban’s neat finish made it 1-0 in the first half.
However, Porto hit back in the 93rd minute through an Antonio Ribeiro header and forced a penalty shootout. Jayden Addai missed the crucial penalty and AZ were knocked out.
It means that AZ will not be defending their crown and Feyenoord are now the only Dutch side left in the competition.