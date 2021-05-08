AZ Alkmaar have climbed into second spot after a hard fought 1-0 win over Fortuna Sittard. The hosts had to play most of the second half with ten men after Ramon Leeuwin was sent off.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With PSV facing Willem II on Sunday, AZ Alkmaar had a chance to climb into second with a victory on Saturday evening. They were without Teun Koopmeiners though, while Myron Boadu was only fit enough for the bench.
AZ struggled in the first half, but they went into the break ahead after Albert Gudmundsson netted a penalty, which was given for a foul by goalkeeper Yanick van Osch on Jesper Karlsson.
Early in the second half, Ramon Leeuwin, who came on for the injured Timo Letschert, was sent off after he took down Sebastian Polter, meaning AZ had to play more than half an hour with ten men.
Fortuna Sittard pushed for an equaliser, but they could not find a way past an in-form Marco Bizot.
AZ held on to take the win which moves them into second while Fortuna Sittard are 10th.