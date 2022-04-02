AZ Alkmaar are now fourth in the Eredivisie after a 3-1 victory over Vitesse Arnhem.
FC Twente’s draw with PSV earlier on Saturday gave AZ Alkmaar the opportunity to claim fourth spot with a victory.
Vitesse went close early twice through Danilho Doekhi but he put his header wide, while at the other end, Sam Beukema put a header over the bar,
Out of nowhere, AZ had the lead in the 32nd minute as Vangelis Pavlidis broke through the defence before slotting the ball into the net.
In the 56th minute, a hard cross from Owen Wijndal was deflected into his own net by Jacob Rasmussen to make it 2-0. Vitesse quickly hit back, though, with Sondre Tronstad slotting in a cross.
Dani de Wit had a goal disallowed for offside before Pavlidis earned a penalty in the 83rd minute. Jesper Karlsson kept his cool to seal a 3-1 victory.
AZ moves above Twente into fourth on goal difference, while Vitesse is 7th.