AZ Alkmaar threw away a 2-0 lead as Ludogorets earned a 2-2 draw in their Europa League clash in Bulgaria.
AZ got off to the perfect start when Ruben van Bommel headed them ahead in the 13th minute after Sergio Padt had saved an initial effort from Ernest Poku.
It seemed AZ were on their way to a dominant win when Seiya Maikuma netted his first ever goal for the club to make it 2-0 in the 19th minute.
AZ then had a number of chances to add a third through Van Bommel and Sven Mijnans, who hit the crossbar early in the second half.
The hosts made AZ rue those misses as two set pieces within three minutes leveled the tie. On the hour, Ivaylo Chochev made it 1-2 before Kwadwo Duah equalised.
AZ still had chances to win it but Van Bommel had an effort blocked while Mexx Meerdink could only put his strike into the side netting.
AZ fails to take a big step towards the playoffs but they are still in a good position to make it past the first stage. AS Roma (home) and Ferencváros (away) are the two remaining games.