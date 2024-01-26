AZ Alkmaar head coach Maarten Martens has confirmed the club will be signing Volendam striker Lequincio Zeefuik.
The 19-year-old was linked with FC Twente as a possible replacement for Manfred Ugalde, who looks set to join Spartak Moscow in the coming days.
However, Maarten Martens has confirmed that the striker will be joining AZ Alkmaar as he told his press conference, “It is true that he is coming to our club. As I understand it, it is not yet clear whether that will be now or next summer. That is up to the club management,”
Voetbal International believes it is more likely that Zeefuik will make the move in the summer when his deal with Volendam expires. Then he can be a replacement for Vangelis Pavlidis.
Zeefuik has scored three times in fifteen league games for Volendam this season.