AZ Alkmaar are out of the Europa Conference League after a 4-3 aggregate loss to Bodø/Glimt. The game ended 2-2 after extra-time at the AFAS Stadion.
After a 2-1 loss in Norway last week, AZ Alkmaar knew they had to get a victory on Thursday and they took the lead in the 18th minute. Vangelis Pavlidis scored in a lovely way after Nikita Haikin had come out of his goal.
However, the lead only lasted seven minutes before the visitors equalised after an error from Bruno Martins Indi. The defender was robbed and eventually, Amahl Pellegrino netted on the rebound after Peter Vindahl denied Ruben Espejord.
After 30 minutes, Pavlidis tapped in from close range to restore AZ’s lead and level the tie once again on aggregate.
In the second half, AZ went looking for the third crucial goal but Jesper Karlsson saw his effort smash the crossbar. Zakaria Aboukhlal, Kamal Sowah and Hakon Evjen all came on for AZ but they could not prevent the game from going to extra-time.
Aboukhlal was denied early in extra-time before Bodo/Glimt silenced the home crowd on the stroke of half-time in extra-time. Alfons Sampsted found the net after some quick feet.
In the last minute, Martins Indi had the chance to take the game to penalties but his free header was denied.
AZ Alkmaar are now out of the Europa Conference League.